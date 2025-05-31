Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $91,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $577,012,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

