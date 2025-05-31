Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

