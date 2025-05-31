Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WesBanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

