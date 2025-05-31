Simon Lill Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($50,322.58).
Kairos Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.44.
About Kairos Minerals
