Simon Lill Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($50,322.58).

Kairos Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Kairos Minerals alerts:

About Kairos Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pilbara Gold project, which includes the Mt York deposit located to the south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region.

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.