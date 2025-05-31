Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

