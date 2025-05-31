Bradley John Wall Acquires 11,500 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,855.00.

Bradley John Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Bradley John Wall acquired 2,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.24 per share, with a total value of C$20,328.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 3.9%

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.42 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.