Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

