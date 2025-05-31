Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $835,000 Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Centrus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LEU stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

