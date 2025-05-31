Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 7,227 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after buying an additional 144,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 80,382 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

