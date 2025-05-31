Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,100 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,984,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,959,000. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after acquiring an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $129.34 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $138.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

