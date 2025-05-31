Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CacheTech Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,859,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,097,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPD opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.