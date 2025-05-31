Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 5,994 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Papa Johns International worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 78.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.