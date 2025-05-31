Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Shell by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.3%

SHEL opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

