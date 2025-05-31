Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 291 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,974,000 after acquiring an additional 690,513 shares during the period.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $471.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion and a PE ratio of 84.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.84 and a 200-day moving average of $355.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $489.13.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

