Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Universal Display worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $142.03 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

