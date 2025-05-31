Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

