ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stake Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284,880 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

