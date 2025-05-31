NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

NYSE:GEV opened at $471.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $489.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.84 and a 200 day moving average of $355.23.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

