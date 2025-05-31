Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $251,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 377,325 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
PGX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Preferred ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.