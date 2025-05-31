Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,635.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shopify were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

