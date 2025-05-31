Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VBR opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

