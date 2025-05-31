Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,572.86.

MELI stock opened at $2,562.22 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,233.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,038.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

