Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.