Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,194 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of MOAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.