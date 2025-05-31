Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 42,295 shares during the period.

BSMQ stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

