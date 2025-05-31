Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $962,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,626 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 820,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 254,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

