Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

