Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 332.9% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

