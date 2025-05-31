Short Interest in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Grows By 362.8%

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 362.8% from the April 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DIH Holding US

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DIH Holding US stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.39% of DIH Holding US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

Shares of DHAI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. DIH Holding US has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

