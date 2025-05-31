B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

PEY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

