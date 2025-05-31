iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 349.4% from the April 30th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 187.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at iCoreConnect

In other iCoreConnect news, major shareholder Strategic Advisors L. Schonfeld sold 132,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $299,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,693.34. This represents a 70.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.04% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 3.0%

iCoreConnect Company Profile

Shares of iCoreConnect stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. iCoreConnect has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.