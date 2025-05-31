Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis Sells 477,572 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average is $333.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

