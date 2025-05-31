Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expands By 341.7%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,360,000 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the April 30th total of 13,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,333,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,162,000 after acquiring an additional 369,638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

