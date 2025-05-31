B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,600 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

