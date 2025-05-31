Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $91.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.62.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Albemarle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.