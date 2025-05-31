Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 15.8% – Should You Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,179,587,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 276,239,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

