Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Increases By 326.3%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.7%
NASDAQ HERD opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.74.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.
About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
