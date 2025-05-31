Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Increases By 326.3%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ HERD opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 435,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 274,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

