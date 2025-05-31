Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Sells $172,338.56 in Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mahoney sold 7,232 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $172,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Agrify Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 10.16.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
