Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Sells $172,338.56 in Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mahoney sold 7,232 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $172,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agrify Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 10.16.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.