Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Trading Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 772 ($10.39). 113,638,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average session volume of 8,390,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($11.17) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 746 ($10.04) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.63).

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.19), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,819,904.09). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

Further Reading

