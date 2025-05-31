First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Karen M. Jensen Buys 5,500 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Busey Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.18 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BUSE

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.