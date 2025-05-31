Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,670 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $147,151.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,121,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,407,909.15. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $1,677,448.65.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,830,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,475,998.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,883.06.

On Monday, April 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 33,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $894,630.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84.

Appian Stock Up 0.5%

APPN stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 2,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

