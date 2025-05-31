Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $107,823.10 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Itron Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 129.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

