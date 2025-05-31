Edward J. Zoiss Sells 2,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

