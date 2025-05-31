L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Buys 57,290 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 57,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($101,421.78).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,503.88).

On Monday, March 31st, Raphael Lamm bought 31,987 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.83 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$90,651.16 ($58,484.62).

On Friday, March 28th, Raphael Lamm bought 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$9,581.51 ($6,181.62).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Raphael Lamm bought 23,478 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$64,893.19 ($41,866.58).

On Monday, March 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 47,749 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$127,728.58 ($82,405.53).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 16th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

