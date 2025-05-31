Matthew Willrath Sells 633 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Willrath sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.83, for a total transaction of $122,694.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,949.86. This trade represents a 21.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.61. Gulfport Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $130.02 and a 52 week high of $201.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulfport Energy stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Gulfport Energy worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

