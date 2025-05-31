TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) SVP Sells $130,700.00 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) SVP Kieran Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,610. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSS Stock Up 16.6%

NASDAQ TSSI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.04 million, a P/E ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSSI. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

