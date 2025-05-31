Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,067.92. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 450 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.02, for a total value of $141,759.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,026.76. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,841. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.18 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $316.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.47. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

