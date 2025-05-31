GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 512,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

