First Hawaiian Bank Has $994,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,282.88. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,713. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $89.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

