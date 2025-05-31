M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
NYSE MTB opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
